Ashley Graham Opens up About Her Struggle Finding a Wedding Gown

Ten years later, curvy model Ashley Graham opens up about her personal struggles finding her dream wedding gown.

Graham, who married videographer Justin Ervin and is expecting a baby soon, wrote: “A lot of us know the feeling of compromising style for sizing, something you shouldn’t have to do on your wedding day!”

When shopping for her dress, the model said she had to accept major details she did not want when she found the silhouette she loved.

“We ended up adding a panel to a size 10 dress off the rack so it would fit my 14 frame to make it work,” she said.

To help women like herself, the 32-year-old model has joined forces with Spanish wedding dress company Pronovias to create an inclusive bridal collection with sizes that range from 0 to 34, and that caters to bodies of all types and shapes.

Commenting on the collaboration, Graham said: “There are so many different dresses for anyone from the classic bride to the ultra glam bride and options with sleeves, which I love.” Every dress “has shape-wear and bras built in,” she added.

The collection is expected to be released in March. In 2017, Graham became the first plus-size woman to make the annual Forbes list of top-earning models, ranked 10th with an estimated income of $5.5 million between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017.