  Ashley Olsen gives birth to first child

Ashley Olsen gives birth to first child

Published August 15th, 2023 - 07:04 GMT
ALBAWABA - Ashley Olsen welcomes her first child at 37.

Former child star Ashley Olsen gave birth to her first child with her husband Louis Eisner earlier this year, Olsen welcomed a baby boy named Otto. 

The pair welcomed their son earlier this year but decided to keep it low-key.

Olsen and Eisner got married in 2022 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, where close friends and family attended. 

The pair have been dating since 2017 and made their first public red carpet debut in 2021, Ashley and Louis prefer to keep their romance private as they have made so few public appearances together.

Ashley Olsen and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen took a step back from acting almost a decade ago and shifted their careers to fashion design. Now, the twin sisters own a luxury fashion brand called The Row

While Ashley's family is growing, her sister, Mary-Kate settled her divorce from French banker Olivier Sarkozy in January 2021.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are most famous for starring alongside late actor Bob Saget and actor John Stamos in Full House, they also starred in movies like New York Minute, Passport to Paris, Our Lips are Sealed, and When in Rome.

 

