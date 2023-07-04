  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Aslı Enver Becomes a Mother! Here's the Newborn's Sex and Name

Aslı Enver Becomes a Mother! Here's the Newborn's Sex and Name

Published July 4th, 2023 - 12:46 GMT
Aslı Enver Becomes a Mother! Here's the Newborn's Sex and Name

ALBAWABA - Turkish actress Aslı Enver, 39, and her Turkish husband businessman Berkin Gökbudak, 40, have welcomed their first child last night.

Also ReadAfter Nearly Marrying Can Yaman.. Diletta Leotta Almost Gave Birth on the Beach! (Pictures)After Nearly Marrying Can Yaman.. Diletta Leotta Almost Gave Birth on the Beach! (Pictures)

Actress Aslı Enver, who surprisingly married Berkin Gökbudak on November 12 last year, announced that she would soon become a mother.

After the wedding, it was revealed that Enver was two months pregnant; It was learned that the actress had to quit a show due to her pregnancy.

Aslı Enve

The famous actress has become a mother for the first time last night when she welcomed a baby girl and named her Elay.

It has been learned that Aslı Enver and her baby are in good health.

Counting the days to become a mother, Aslı Enver has recently reflected to her pregnancy. Enver said, "Everything is fine. The process is going very well."

Aslı Enver, the daughter of a Cypriot father and a Turkish mother has was born in London in 1984. At the age of 12 she moved to Turkey with her family.

Turkish actress Aslı Enver, 39, and her husband Turkish businessman Berkin Gökbudak, 40

Tags:Aslı Enver

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now