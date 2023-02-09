Assala blasted for attending Saudi Idol amid Syria crisis

  1. Home
Published February 9th, 2023 - 04:13 GMT
Assala Nasri
Assala Nasri. (Instagram)

ALBAWABA - Syrian famous singer Assala Nasri was attacked on social media for attending Saudi Idol despite the crisis in Syria following the strong earthquake.

Assala is one of the four Saudi Idol judges along with Aseel Abu Bakr, Emirati singer Ahlam Al-Shamsi and Majid Al-Mohandes. The first season of Saudi Idol, which started in December, is being aired on MBC.

Some Assala fans attacked the Syrian singer for not skipping the show as her country is facing a harsh time after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Syria on Monday morning killing at least 3,162 people while rescue workers are still searching for survivors under the rubble.

"Assala must stand with her country," a person said. On the other hand, some other fans said she might have no choice.

The Syrian singer said during the latest Saudi Idol episode: "Showing sympathy to those killed in the earthquake is not by stopping my work.

She maintained: "During these moments, weak people do need strong people like us so that they can support them."

Saudi Idol airs on MBC 1 on Tuesday and Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. in Saudi Arabia and on MBC Iraq at 11:00 p.m. Iraq time.

