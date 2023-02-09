Assala blasted for attending Saudi Idol amid Syria crisis

ALBAWABA - Syrian famous singer Assala Nasri was attacked on social media for attending Saudi Idol despite the crisis in Syria following the strong earthquake.

Assala is one of the four Saudi Idol judges along with Aseel Abu Bakr, Emirati singer Ahlam Al-Shamsi and Majid Al-Mohandes. The first season of Saudi Idol, which started in December, is being aired on MBC.

ما تحكموا ع المظاهر ، اوقات الانسان بيبتسم وجواتو بركان. ظهور #اصالة في #سعودي_آيدول بوقت اهل بلدها عم بيمرقوا باصعب الظروف مش شي هيِّن، ولكن على ما يبدو الموضوع اكبر منها والقرار ما بيرجعلها، هيدا شغل، عقد والتزام واصالة مش وحدها بالبرنامج.

برأيي كان المفروض الحلقة كلها تتأجل. pic.twitter.com/7pyQRWhGP2 — Elie Merheb (@_ElieMerheb) February 9, 2023

Some Assala fans attacked the Syrian singer for not skipping the show as her country is facing a harsh time after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Syria on Monday morning killing at least 3,162 people while rescue workers are still searching for survivors under the rubble.

"Assala must stand with her country," a person said. On the other hand, some other fans said she might have no choice.

أصالة انتي بنت الشام واخترتي تكوني ام شام اسمك وصوتك راح يضل الأهم والاول في سوريا رغم كل حاقد ومتعري من الإنسانية🤍 pic.twitter.com/IY9PA94tjv — 🍍 (@caxt20) February 9, 2023

The Syrian singer said during the latest Saudi Idol episode: "Showing sympathy to those killed in the earthquake is not by stopping my work.

She maintained: "During these moments, weak people do need strong people like us so that they can support them."

Saudi Idol airs on MBC 1 on Tuesday and Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. in Saudi Arabia and on MBC Iraq at 11:00 p.m. Iraq time.