Assi Al Hellani Praises Actor Taim Hassan and 'Al Hayba' Series

Published May 23rd, 2019 - 11:41 GMT
Tayem Hassan posted a video of Halanis comments in his interview in the show Aysha Show
Lebanese star, Asi Al-Hellani, praised the series "Al Hayba: Al Hasad" (The Prestige: Harvest) and Syrian actor Taym Hassan saying he is a fan since he saw him in the series "Al Malek Farouk" (King Farouk).


Al-Hellani said that he was impressed by the performance of the series' heroes such as Oweis Mkhallalati, Abdo Shaheen and actress Mona Wassef.

Tayem Hassan, posted a video of Halani's comments in his interview in the show "Aysha Show"and commented: "My love and appreciation to the great Assi Halani thanks for your opinion and follow - up."

Al Hellani tweeted back: "You deserve all the love dear because you are an artist and someone to be proud of, Wishing you all the good luck, always".

The series "Al Hayba: Al Hassad" is showing during Ramadan 2019, starring Tayem Hassan, Cyrine Abdel Nour, Mona Wassef and Samer Al-Barqawi. 


