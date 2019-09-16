Assi El Hallani Speaks for the First Time After Suffering Injury and Amnesia

Lebanese singer Assi Al-Hellani reassured his audience that his health is getting better, after falling off his horse and suffering a severe injury, via a picture he posted on Instagram.





He wrote: "To all my beloved ones, my friends, my loyal fans, and every artist and politician who asked me about, a deep thank you for all of your questions and for checking on me. I am grateful to you, to your care, your prayers, your love and your eagerness".

He continued: "I ask God to provide with happiness, joy and a decent life, and I reassure you that I am doing well and recovering as per God's willing, I will meet you soon inshallah."

Assi was transferred to a hospital in Lebanon for treatment, as he suffered what looked like a temporary amnesia.

Yesterday, Lebanese TV personality Jamal Fayyad posted a picture from his visit to Assi's, where he appeared to be wearing neck brace, with a swollen face and broken finger on his left hand.

