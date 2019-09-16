Assi El Hallani Speaks for the First Time After Suffering Injury and Amnesia

Lebanese singer Assi Al-Hellani reassured his audience that his health is getting better, after falling off his horse and suffering a severe injury, via a picture he posted on Instagram.
He wrote: "To all my beloved ones, my friends, my loyal fans, and every artist and politician who asked me about, a deep thank you for all of your questions and for checking on me. I am grateful to you, to your care, your prayers, your love and your eagerness".
He continued: "I ask God to provide with happiness, joy and a decent life, and I reassure you that I am doing well and recovering as per God's willing, I will meet you soon inshallah."
الى جميع أحبائي وأصدقائي وجمهوري الوفي وكل من سأل عني الفنانين الأصدقاء واهل السياسة .. أشكركم جزيل وعميق الشكر لسؤالكم ولإطمئنانكم علي. وإنني ممتن لكم... على إهتمامكم ودعواتكم ومحبتكم ولهفتكم، سائلاً الله أن يمدكم بالسعادة والفرح والحياة الكريمة ومطمئنكم أنني بخير وأتماثل للشفاء بإذن الله تعالى وبرعايته له الحمد والشكر.. وإن شاء الله ألقاكم قريباً...! لكم مني كل الحب والوفاء والتقدير، #عاصي_الحلّاني ❤️❤️❤️
Assi was transferred to a hospital in Lebanon for treatment, as he suffered what looked like a temporary amnesia.
Yesterday, Lebanese TV personality Jamal Fayyad posted a picture from his visit to Assi's, where he appeared to be wearing neck brace, with a swollen face and broken finger on his left hand.
