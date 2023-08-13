Atv prepares two new Turkish series

ALBAWABA - ATV is set to release two new series soon.

ATV is one of Turkey's most popular channels and was founded by the Sabah Group. And now, it has been revealed by Turkish media that ATV is preparing two new series.

The first series, which name's yet to be released, will be directed by Emre Kabakusak and will be produced by NGM, the plot will revolve around an extremely powerful Turkish family.

The series is set to premiere in two months in October.

قناة Atv تحضر في الموسم الجديد مسلسلين بالإضافة إلى مسلسل الياقوت - أول مسلسل الذي لم يتحدد إسمه بعد سيكون من إخراج إيمره كاباكوشاك ( إبنة السفير ، إشرح أيها البحر الأسود ، لعبة قدري ) و من إنتاج NGM و سيتحدث عن قصة عائلية قوية ، التصوير سينطلق شهر أكتوبر pic.twitter.com/BRpQW1Px5A

The second series will be based on the 2018 Korean drama, The Last Empress, and will be titled The Captive, the series will be produced by ARC.

The series will tell the story of a teacher named Miss Zainab whose life changed after she saved a person named Onur from death. Onur was the heir of a giant company whose owner was assassinated on the night of its founding.

The cast and crew of the two shows are yet to be released and no more information was provided to the public.