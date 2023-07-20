Audacious! Nesrin Cavadzade goes completely TOPLESS while tanning in Bodrum (Pictures)

  1. Home
Published July 20th, 2023 - 09:44 GMT
ALBAWABA - Turkish actress Nesrin Cavadzade is known for her bold posts on social media.

And this time, Nesrin Cavadzade left nothing to imagination when she took off her bikini top during her vacation in Bodrum and sunbathed topless, regardless of the people around.

The star of Forbidden Apple is currently on a vacation in Bodrum with her friends.

Paparazzi caught her at the pier of the hotel where she stayed.

Enjoying the sun kissing her skin, Nesrin Cavadzade took a dip in the cold water to cool down after being exposed to the sun.

Then, the famous actress came out of the sea to lay on the pier and begin to sunbathe. Later Cavadzade decided to take off her bikini top because of the heat and fear of sunburn marks.

