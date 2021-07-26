  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Sex on Boat?! Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta Captured in Intimate Positions in Capri (Pictu…

Sex on Boat?! Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta Captured in Intimate Positions in Capri (Pictures)

Published July 26th, 2021 - 09:00 GMT
Sex on Boat?! Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta Captured in Intimate Positions in Capri (Pictures)

Turkish-Italian couple Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta have found the perfect way to spend the weekend after a long week of work.

Also ReadMr. Wrong AGAIN! Can Yaman Replaces Fiancée Diletta Leotta With Özge GürelMr. Wrong AGAIN! Can Yaman Replaces Fiancée Diletta Leotta With Özge Gürel

The soon-to-be-newlyweds sailed in the waters of Capri to spend some time together, after being busy with each one's profession.

The lovebirds haven't quite spent some alone time, where tourists and paparazzi were present around them, and managed to capture how they were spending their time.

At first, the Erkenci Kuş star and the DAZN presenter were seen walking hand-in-hand on the stunning island.

Can Yaman Diletta Leotta sex Capri boat

Diletta sported a thigh-high red dress while Can put on a casual look with a pair of black pants and a white shirt.

Later on, Yaman and Leotta hopped on a boat after Can put on his red printed swimming trunks and Diletta showed off her fit physique in a navy bikini.

Can Yaman Diletta Leotta sex Capri boat

And that's not all, because the couple went very intimate on the boat, hugging, kissing and packing on the PDA.

Also ReadMr. Wrong AGAIN! Can Yaman Replaces Fiancée Diletta Leotta With Özge GürelCan Yaman and Diletta Leotta's Wedding Date CANCELLED!

In addition, the sportscaster sported a stunning solitaire on her left hand, further accentuating rumors that her wedding to Yaman is near.

Can Yaman Diletta Leotta sex wedding ring




Diletta Leotta hot bikini
Can Yaman Diletta Leotta sex Capri boat
Can Yaman Diletta Leotta sex Capri boat

Tags:Can YamanDiletta LeottaTurkeyItalyCapri

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...