Sex on Boat?! Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta Captured in Intimate Positions in Capri (Pictures)

Turkish-Italian couple Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta have found the perfect way to spend the weekend after a long week of work.

The soon-to-be-newlyweds sailed in the waters of Capri to spend some time together, after being busy with each one's profession.

The lovebirds haven't quite spent some alone time, where tourists and paparazzi were present around them, and managed to capture how they were spending their time.

At first, the Erkenci Kuş star and the DAZN presenter were seen walking hand-in-hand on the stunning island.

Diletta sported a thigh-high red dress while Can put on a casual look with a pair of black pants and a white shirt.

Later on, Yaman and Leotta hopped on a boat after Can put on his red printed swimming trunks and Diletta showed off her fit physique in a navy bikini.

And that's not all, because the couple went very intimate on the boat, hugging, kissing and packing on the PDA.

In addition, the sportscaster sported a stunning solitaire on her left hand, further accentuating rumors that her wedding to Yaman is near.











