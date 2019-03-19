Avril Lavigne Wears Hijab in Abu Dhabi

Lavigne was keen to share her camel riding moments with her millions of followers on Instagram (Source: avrillavigne - Twitter)

Canadian singer Avril Lavigne posted photos from her trip to Abu Dhabi wearing hijab.

Lavigne has accompanied Louis Fonsi, Tamer Hosni, Hussein Al Jasmi and Assala in the special Olympics show performance held in Abu Dhabi for the first time.

It was such an honor performing the new @SpecialOlympics anthem with @LuisFonsi and many other incredible musicians at the Special Olympics @WorldGamesAD Opening Ceremonies! Good luck everyone #MeetTheDetermined pic.twitter.com/fm1xZrPijG March 14, 2019

"Being here for the specialolympics and performing with Luis Fonsi, Tamer Hosny, Hsainaljassmi and Assala has been such an amazing experience. Everyone has been so warm and my time here has been magical and epic." the singer tweeted

Moved by the beauty and grace of your culture. Being here for the @specialolympics and performing with @luisfonsi, @tamerhosny, @7sainaljassmi, and @assalaofficial has been such an amazing experience. Everyone has been so warm and my time here has been magical and epic. pic.twitter.com/KtViE7gd4u — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) March 19, 2019



The 34-year-old singer was also keen to share her camel riding moments with her millions of followers on Instagram.

