Is Ayşe Aslanpay the Turkish Amber Heard

ALBAWABA - The story of Turkish couple Ayşe Aslanpay and Batuhan Karacakaya reminded people of the case of Amber Heard Vs Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard accused her ex-husband Johnny Depp of physically assaulting her, but according to the court of law and trials, Depp was eventually proven innocent and won the case against the American actress.

And now, Turkish public figure, Ayşe Aslanpay had filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, Batuhan Karacakaya claiming he physically assaulted her.

Taking to her Instagram, Aslanpay shared to her Instagram story the news and wrote: "I made a complaint to my ex-boyfriend, Batuhan Karacakaya about the difficult process I went through and I submitted all the evidence I had that proves I was beaten."

She added: "and now, my lawyer will file a criminal complaint about all the insults and unfounded incidents related to this issue."

Aslanpay went on to talk about how the issue is troubling her mental health, she explained: "I am so tired mentally that I am trying to move on with my life, thanks to all my friends and lawyers who supported me during this time."

Shortly after Aslanpay's claims, Batuhan Karacakaya broke his silence and shared that Aslanpay was the one who was physically abusive.

He claimed that he was oppressed and proved his innocence by sharing videos, pictures and recordings where his neck appeared to be scratched, and the videos show that Aslanpay beat him twice after their split.

بعد ادعاءات عائشة ، باتوهان صرح أنه هو المظلوم في الحقيقة حيث أخذ تقريرين تثبت تعرضه للضرب مرتين منها بعد انفصالهما.

وأرسل العديد من تسجيلات الفيديو إلى محاميه موثقًا فيها لحظه بكاءها على باب منزله، ومهاجمتها له، وقدومها إلى موقف السيارات واتلافها لسيارته. pic.twitter.com/AtAl6HlZcc — مشاهير تركيا (@TurkeyCelebs) March 28, 2023

Karacakaya documented the moment she cried at his door, attacked him, came to the parking lot, and damaged his car.

After Karacakaya's statement, the Turkish blonde shared a video where her ex-boyfriend appeared to confess to physically assaulting her.

In the video, he said: "Today is Feb. 15, I hurt Ayşe and I deeply regret it, no matter what the topic was about, and even though she hurt me, in the end, I hurt the woman I love."

He added: "I'm recording this video to allow her to sue me if I ever hurt her in any way, I will not defend myself."

بعد تصريح باتوهان، عائشة نشرت مقطع فيديو لباتوهان يقول فيه:

تاريخ اليوم 15 فبراير أنا آذيت عائشة ونادم جدًا. مهما كان الموضوع حتى وإن آذتني، في النتيجة انا آذيت المرأة التي أحبها. أسجل الفيديو لأسمح لها بمقاضاتي اذا أذيتها بأي شكل من الاشكال اعتبارًا من اليوم. ولن أدافع عن نفسي pic.twitter.com/Gf3zD36toR — مشاهير تركيا (@TurkeyCelebs) March 28, 2023

Karacakaya then shared a video of Ayşe where she was saying: "Today's date is Feb. 16, two days ago my boyfriend and I had a little fight and hurt each other, I wanted him to suffer from the torment of conscience, so I put makeup on my face as if I was injured and sent him a picture and recorded a video for my friend, I am recording this video to admit that I wore make-up and that I was not subjected to any violence."

باتوهان ينشر فيديو لعائشة تقول فيه:

تاريخ اليوم 16 فبراير ، قبل يومين أنا وحبيبي تشاجرنا قليلًا وجرحنا بعض. أردته أن يعاني من عذاب الضمير فوضعت مكياج على وجهي كأنني مصابه وارسلت له صورة، وسجلت لصديقتي فيديو. أسجل هذا الفيديو لأعترف اني وضعت مكياج في ذلك الفيديو ولم اتعرض لأي عنف pic.twitter.com/wEcZxIHeq8 — مشاهير تركيا (@TurkeyCelebs) March 28, 2023

After Batuhan shared the video, Aslanbay was quick to respond and said: "Everything in the video was a lie, even the dates, he abused me and forced me to record it against my will, for fear I would publish everything including the recording of his confession."\

عائشة أصلانباي بعد نشر باتوهان للفيديو الذي سجلته:

كل ما في ذلك الفيديو كذب حتى التواريخ. عنفني وأجبرني على تسجيله غصبًا عني خوفًا من أن أنشر تسجيل اعترافه. في الفيديو إحدى حلق إذني ليست موجودة، تم ضربي، ولم أكن بحالة جيدة. مكان التصوير كان منزله وسجلته قسرًا لأنني لم أكن في أمان pic.twitter.com/fz2xVAWky3 — مشاهير تركيا (@TurkeyCelebs) March 29, 2023

She added: "In the video, one of my earrings is not there, I was beaten and not feeling well, the video was shot in his house, where I was forced to do it, I did not feel safe."

Meanwhile, rumors swirled claiming Aslanbay who is of Israeli origin, is currently dating actor Mert Ramazan Demir, the hero of the series Kingfisher Bird.

Aslanbay posted on her Instagram story a few days ago a picture showing the script for the Kingfisher series of actor Mert Ramazan Demir on the shelf in her house.

But sources say that she denied the rumors.