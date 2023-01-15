  1. Home
Bürsin announces new projects

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published January 15th, 2023 - 08:53 GMT
Bürsin announces new upcoming projects
he will be working on plenty of projects during 2023. 

ALBAWABA - Turkish star Kerem Bürsin shared a teaser of his upcoming project "bi Tuhaf hikaye," Turkish for an unusual story.

Kerem Bürsin posted the trailer of the new Turkish production on his Instagram page. In the video, it appears as if the new series is of the action genre.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kerem Bürsin (@thebursin)

In the teaser trailer, Bürsin is seen entering a very dark basement looking extremely serious and angry, as he lifts up his hand that is holding a gun, pointing it at someone's head. 

The actor walks further more in the basement to find another character who he beat up while seething with anger.

Recently, a video was shared on Instagram where the Turkish actor revealed to the paparazzi that he will be working on plenty of projects in 2023.

Paparazzi and journalists asked Bürsin to tell them about the upcoming project, and the 35-year-old replied: "This project will be different than any other, however, the release date is unknown yet."

'"But before that, there are plenty of new projects on the way, a TV series, and an online series, in addition to a movie," he explained.

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Tags:Kerem BürsinTurkish ActorTurkish starsTurkish drama

