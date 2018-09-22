Baby Brings Kelly Rowland Self-Confidence

Kelly Rowland (Twitter)

Kelly Rowland's son makes her feel "confident".

The 'Kisses Down Low' hitmaker feels grateful to have her three-year-old son Titan Jewell in her life and she feels blessed that he came into her life just at the right time.

She told People magazine: "My son makes me feel confident. He's just amazing. I'm like, 'I did that right.' He came at the most interesting time of my life and I had no choice but to be strong. I want him to be better than me, it's just that simple. So I always like to make sure I'm doing right by him."

Meanwhile, Kelly previously confessed having a baby brought her and husband Tim closer.

She said: "It actually brought us closer. In some ways, we had to figure it out together, and we did. He was just so supportive, he always asked me if I needed help and he always tried to figure out a way to just be there to comfort me and I'm so grateful to him for that. You know, that six-week period [after childbirth] feels like forever, and as a gentleman - [Tim's] very gentle, so he wanted to give me a little more space. I'm like, 'No, let's go!' I'm still a mom and it doesn't matter ... I'm a woman and I have physical needs.

"I think that it has to be a conscious thing that you want to do. Before the baby comes, just have a list of things that you want to promise each other. Whether it's, 'You do this on Fridays,' or 'We have date nights on this day,' 'Let's make sure we can do vacation, just me and you.' It's just certain things like promises that you make between each other. I actually learned that from Dr. Bickman because her and her husband have Friday nights, every Friday night, just them two together. She said they can be at a restaurant and they don't have to say anything, but it's just the time that they have together. It's such a great goal to have."