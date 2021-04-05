Baby Khai's First Easter! New Mom Gigi Hadid Enjoys Easter With Her Daughter

The model, 25, got into the spring spirit as she dressed her daughter in a darling grey bunny rabbit onesie which came complete with a puffy tail and floppy ears.

'Our little bunny! first Easter!' Gigi cooed in the caption.

Gigi gave birth to Khai back in September, reportedly at her mother Yolanda Hadid's farm in rural Pennsylvania, where she stayed with her sister Bella throughout much of 2020.

Partner Zayn Malik seems to be loving life as a father, and he gushed about how 'amazing' parenthood has been for him on the iHeartRadio show Valentine in the Morning.

'Honestly, it's amazing,' he said. 'A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, "It's a big adjustment, and it's going to be a massive change and stuff."

'But honestly, she's an amazing baby. It's been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It's just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It's wicked. I'm enjoying it, for sure.'

Gigi and Zayn have been dating since 2015, though they were rumored to have broken up briefly in late 2016, and they officially broke up in March 2018.

Yet the two were seen together only a month later and resuscitated the relationship later in 2018.

The two reportedly broke up again in January 2019, but after hints of a reunion (including a cooking post in which Gigi made a recipe from Zayn's mother) the two confirmed their romance was in good health again in January 2020.

The lovebirds announced just two months later that they were expecting their first child together.

Although Gigi has been careful to preserve her infant daughter's privacy, she has shared several sweet photos of herself caring for little girl since giving birth.

Earlier in March, the daughter of Yolanda Hadid made her return to the runway when she appeared with her sister at the Versace show for Milan Fashion Week.