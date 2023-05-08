Backstreet Boys return to UAE

ALBAWABA - Backstreet Boys return to the UAE after almost 5 years.

In 2018, Backstreet Boys performed in Dubai on the day that marked their 25-year anniversary. Now, the band rocked the stage in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena as part of their DNA World Tour.

The members, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, and Nick Carter's next trip will be to Saudi Arabia, where they are set to perform live on May 11 in Red Sea port city of Jeddah.

Abu Dhabi Events Instagram page shared a video of the concert on their social media, with the caption: "Days pass but the love & nostalgia for Backstreet Boys stays rock solid! Entrance of @backstreetboys concert #InAbuDhabi."

In the middle of the concert, Carter stopped the show to share a heartwarming statement with the crowd. "I have to say something. Honest to God, coming from me, Abu Dhabi is probably the most beautiful place I’ve been to in the entire world. We love it here. I think I’m going to buy a house here," he said to a background of loud cheers.

McLean then ensured the audience that the band is there to stay. He said: "30 years is a long time for any group. So, it broaches the question? How about 30 more years of Backstreet Boys?"

The event follows their concert in Cairo, Egypt.