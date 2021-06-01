Sultan Who?! Balqees and Saif Nabeel Spark Romance Rumors Because of the Cake Video.. Watch

Yemeni songstress Balqees Fathi and Iraqi singer Saif Nabeel have celebrated the success of their new hit Momken (Is It Possible).

The new duet has been released two weeks ago, and so far it received 23 million views on YouTube.

The co-stars were over the moon as they celebrated this success by cutting a cake together while laughing with other people, and Saif Nabeel was photographing the happy occasion.

Nabeel also fed Balqees a piece of cake, then she did the same thing with him, in a state of harmony between them, which drew the attention of followers on social media.

In another video, the Iraqi singer shared another celebration on Instagram, where at the beginning of the video the duo appeared as if they were in two different places, only to suddenly appear together at the same place.

Saif Nabeel captioned the video: "Hahaha, a strange celebration of the twenty million, my success is your success."

While Belqees wrote: "And they have become twenty million, thanks to you and your love."

