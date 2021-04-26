Balqees Unexpectedly Files for Divorce Against Husband Sultan Bin Abdullatif

Last night, Yemeni-Emirati singer Balqees Fathi has shocked the public when she suddenly announced that she had filed for divorce against her husband, Saudi businessman Sultan Bin Abdullatif.

In response to the reason behind her husband's absence in the previous period from her life, Balqees gave the response in an exclusive scoop to Trending show broadcast on MBC4.

Fathi said: 'Everyday, I am being asked the same question. I have filed for divorce a while ago in Emirati courts. We are all confident in the fair judiciary, and I do not have more details on the matter.'

The Yemeni singer added: 'Between us is the most beautiful gift in the world, his name is Turki. I cannot go into more details on the subject, and may God make it easy.'

The video of Belqees Fathi announcing for divorce was heavily shared on social media amid questions among followers, who expressed their surprise and shock, especially since there were no indications of differences between Balqees and Sultan.

Balqees Fathi and Sultan Bin Abdullatif had tied the knot in 2016, and in May 2018 they welcomed their first child, Turki.

Before Sultan Bin Abdullatif, Balqees got engaged to Saudi soccer player, Naif Hazazi, in October 2012, but they called it quits in February 2013.



















