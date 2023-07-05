Barbie movie gets banned in Vietnam

ALBAWABA- The Barbie movie got banned in Vietnam by officials for reportedly featuring a scene showing a map of the "nine-dash line", it is a set of line segments considered part of the Republic Of China.

According to Vietnam Express (a Vietnamese newspaper), and USA Today, Barbie advertising posters were removed from the distributors' websites after Monday's decision.

The movie was supposed to hit Vietnamese theatres on the 21st of July but Vietnam's state media decided to ban it after the film featured a map containing Beijing's South China Sea. It is a sensitive issue between China and its neighboring countries.

Barbie Movie: An Exciting New Adventure!

Warner Bros Barbie is going to star Margot Robbie as the popular blonde-haired doll Barbie and Ryan Gosling as her Ken on their adventure to the real world after being expelled from the Utopian Barbie Land.

The character (Originally created by Mattel) is going to be based on a play by Greta Gerwig screenwriter with Noah Baumbach.

Barbie is not the first movie to get banned from Vietnam

The movie Uncharted is based on the best-selling game franchise by Naughty Dog starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg had the same treatment as Barbie for the same reasons above when it got banned from Vietnam a year ago.