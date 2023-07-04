Want to stay at Barbie's house for one night? Here's how.

ALBAWABA - The new upcoming Barbie movie starring the Australian actress Margot Robbie, is now not too far away from hitting the cinemas. July 21 is the big dayو fans have been waiting for.

In celebration of this highly anticipated movie, the American company, Airbnb, announced that it would be possible to book a night in Barbie's house which is located in Malibu, California. After the positive reactions to the house online, this might not be too much of a surprise. Here are the details of what we know.

Airbnb

How can you rent the house?

It is important to know that Barbie's house isn't a hotel which you can call and book a room for the night anytime you want and that these are the rules Airbnb has set for those who wish to book a night there:

- Fans can ask to book Ken's room in Barbie's house on July 21 and 22.

- Someone can only stay for one night, and the room is made to only have two people use it, meaning only 4 people from around the world would get the experience of living in Barbie's house.

- While you won't be charged for staying in the room, you will need to pay your way to reach Malibu, however, that may be.

- You can start submitting a reservation request on July 17, 2023, on Airbnb's website.

- Out of all reservations, only 4 will get accepted, and they'll get to take a piece of Ken's room back with them once their stay is over.

Airbnb

Fun activities to do

Luckily, the experience won't be just sitting in a room all day, but also whoever is lucky enough to get to stay in Ken's room would get to see all his cowboy stuff, horses, guitars, toys, and merchandise. Guests can even explore the closet to look for outfits they like and might want to borrow, not to mention they can also dance on the outdoor disco dance floor, sing sunsets on the guitar, go swimming, or have a barbecue. Whoever is lucky enough to stay in Ken's room has a lot of fun, unforgettable times, coming their way, and the best part is that they don't know it yet.