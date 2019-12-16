The Beatles' John Lennon's Sunglasses Are Worth £137,500

The Beatles legend - who died in December 1980 - mistakenly left the Oliver Goldsmith glasses in the back of Ringo Starr's car in the summer of 1968, and they've now been sold at Sotheby's in London for an eye-watering sum of money.





Former chauffeur Alan Herring recalled: "I had picked John up with Ringo and George in Ringo's Mercedes and driven the boys into the office.



"When John got out of his car I noticed that he'd left these sunglasses on the back seat and one lens and one arm had become disconnected.



"I asked John if he'd like me to get them fixed for him. He told me not to worry they were just for the look! He said he'd send out for some that fit.



"I never did get them mended - I just kept them as they were as John had left them."



Alan was originally employed by George Harrison as a landscape contractor at his home in Surrey, England, and was later employed by fellow Beatles star Ringo.



The former chauffeur said that the experience gave him a rare behind-the-scenes look into the lives of the music icons.



He shared: "Whilst employed for George and Ringo, I attended most of the Beatles' recording sessions at Abbey Road Studios for the 'White Album', 'Abbey Road' and 'Let It Be' - it was a very exciting time to be around."