As Beautiful as She Was 27 Years Ago! An Old Video of Razan El Moghrabi Resurfaces.. Check It Out

Lebanese actress and anchor Razan El Moghrabi is hosting Eghlib El-Sakka "Beat El-Sakka", the Arabic version of game show Beat The Star, aired on MBC in the current Ramadan season.

Although we haven't seen Razan hosting a show for a long period of time, the Lebanese beauty was able to prove that she's still got a unique way in presenting, as well as sporting her signature fashionable outfits.

Since Razan's show Eghlib El-Sakka is a smash hit, viewers re-shared an old video of her where she was hosting a show in the 90's.

Commentators emphasized that Razan is one of the few stars whose features have not significantly changed; as the plastic surgeries, botox and fillers she underwent, did not change her features and that she still looks like her old self.

The audience also recalled the success Razan achieved during the 90's period, and that she was one of the first broadcasters to present a distinctive style via satellite channels.