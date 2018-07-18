Bella Hadid Looks Casual as She Spends Time With Her Dad Mohammed

She ditched the runway for a day at home with her family (Source: Bellahadid / Instagram )

She ditched the runway for a day at home with her family.

And beauty Bella Hadid, 21, shared clips of her visiting and spending quality time with her dad on Instagram Tuesday.

Running around in a white tank top and pink, silk rob, the supermodel taught her father how to make 'the best coffee in la' and lounged with her niece and nephew.

Doting dad: Bella Hadid, 21, shared clips of her visiting and spending quality time with her dad on Instagram Tuesday while her older sister Gigi Hadid hung out with their mother Yolanda Hadid in New York City

With her see-through tank she wore a pair of black and white checkered shorts.

Her face was makeup free and her signature brown hair was tied back tightly in a messy bun.

The Los Angeles native sported a silk, pink robe while in the house in the morning with her friends and family.

She also wore chunky, white sneakers on her feet and a matching pink tank top while in there, too.

Quality time: The father-daughter duo looked as if they were enjoying each other's company especially as they were trying to create the 'best coffee'

The father-daughter duo looked as if they were enjoying each other's company especially as they were trying to create the 'best coffee.'

The supermodel's friend got a lesson from her dad about coffee making.

While these two were having bonding time, Bella's older sister Gigi Hadid, 23, hung out with their mom Yolanda Hadid.

Making memories: The supermodel's friend got a lesson from her dad about coffee making

Mom and daughter time: While Bella was spending time with her dad, her older sister Gigi hung out with their mom Yolanda Hadid in New York City

The genetically blessed mother and daughter duo held hands as they were seen shopping in the rain in New York City Tuesday.

The girls' parents got married back in 1994 and were divorced in 2000.

They have three children together: Gigi, Bella and son Anwar, 19.

