Bella Hadid Presents New Collection by the House of Jean-Paul Gaultier

After more than half a decade, the house of Jean-Paul Gaultier has returned to ready-to-wear fashion with its latest collection.

Titled “Les Marins by Jean Paul Gaultier,” the new collection marks the Parisian maison’s first ready-to-wear offering since 2014.

“Les Marins,” which was co-designed by fashion talents Ottlolinger, Palomo Spain, Marvin M'Toumo, Alan Crocetti, and Lecourt Mansion, debuted on the brand’s haute couture website this week, with a nautical-inspired campaign that featured part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid.

The supermodel, whose parents are Dutch reality television star Yolanda Hadid and Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, appears as a sultry mermaid in a series of campaign video directed by British photographer Charlotte Wales and shot by film cinematographer Pat Aldinger.

Hadid appeared in the campaign with model Omar Sesay and “fellow Palestinian brother” Qaher Harhash, who made headlines as the first man from Palestine to sign to a modeling agency.

With an Israeli passport, the Jerusalem-born Harhash got signed by an agency in Tel Aviv when he was just 16-years-old, reportedly making him the first ever Palestinian male model.

The 21-year-old is now based in Germany, where he is signed to Iconic Management.

“Oh!! In my wildest dreams this came true!! Somebody pinch me! (sic),” wrote Hadid on Instagram, adding: “It's been 6 years since @jpgaultierofficial launched a ready to wear collection. It is my honor, with much love and respect, to represent a brand like JPG. Especially side by side with my fellow Palestinian brother @qaherhar and the epic, and endlessly coooollll @sesay_omar (sic).”

Harhash wrote on Instagram: “Was an absolute heart-warming and beautiful experience to work with @bellahadid! Thankful for my JPG family. (sic)”

On Wednesday, Jean-Paul Gaultier announced it was rebooting its ready-to-wear offerings with a new creative director, Florence Tétier.

Tetier’s first collection dropped just a few days later, with a nautically-themed offering punctuated with plenty of references to sailors, knots, seashells, and aquatic life throughout.

There are sailor bandanas and caps, vintage-inspired swimsuits, seashell earrings, logo T-shirts and corset tops – most of which sold out by Friday morning.

