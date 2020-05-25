Bella Hadid Reveals Her New Favorite Quarantine Hobby

Since the Covid-19 pandemic forced part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid to self-isolate at her mother Yolanda Hadid’s idyllic Pennsylvania farm, the supermodel has done everything from making lavender candles and building a crystal maze to cooking up a storm.

Her latest quarantine hobby? Pole-fishing. Per an album of photographs she shared on Instagram this week, the 23-year-old model has been pond fishing– with a little guidance from her older sister and mom-to-be Gigi.

“Throw and then release,” Gigi can be heard saying in the clip as Bella casts a fishing line into a pond.

Over the past couple of weeks, the model has found several domestic activities to keep herself occupied during lockdown. She also shared pictures of herself burning sage around the house, grilling hot dogs and drying her own bunches of flowers.