Bella Hadid splits from boyfriend Kalman

ALBAWABA - Bella Hadid allegedly called it quits with her boyfriend, Marc Kalman.

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman got together two years ago, and it has been claimed that the two went their separate ways, per a source to Entertainment Tonight, Hadid and Kalman's relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things.

The source claimed the pair actually ended things in the Spring, "Bella is a very nice person, but struggles with the pressures of fame."



The source added, "Bella is taking some much-deserved time off to treat her Lyme disease. She is not in rehab and has never had an alcohol or drug problem. Her split from Marc was amicable and she is always someone who takes care of herself and has been very open about it."

The supermodel has been suffering from Lyme disease (a bacterial infection) for the last couple of months.

Neither Hadid nor Kalman have confirmed the news.