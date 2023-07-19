Gigi Hadid arrested for weed

ALBAWABA - Gigi Hadid got arrested and fined for possession of marijuana.

Palestinian model Gigi Hadid was supposed to kick off her summer vacation to the Cayman Islands on July 10 with a bag of weed, but Customs & Border Control had other plans for the internet personality.

The model was arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport after her luggage was searched and a small amount of marijuana was found.

Gigi Hadid was arrested and charged for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after she flew to the Cayman Islands, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/yJDCjSrj8z — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 18, 2023

Hadid and her friends were arrested on "suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja."

They were taken to the Prisoner Detention Center and were later released on bail.

On July 12, Hadid was fined $1000 after pleading guilty in court.

A spokesperson told E! News "It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

All the marijuana did not stop the model from enjoying her summer vacation, and the 28-year-old who shared baby Khai with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik documented her trip in a series of pictures on her Instagram account.