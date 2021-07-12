Bella Hadid Wears Jaw-Dropping Outfit at Cannes' Red Carpet

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Palestinian model Bella Hadid turned up the heat at Cannes red carpet as she sported a dramatic black dress with a huge statement necklace in the shape of an upside-down tree.

Designed to resemble an anatomical cast of bronchi and crafted from gilded brass, the necklace was placed over the open neckline of the gown, for something a little more provocative.

bella hadid 74th annual cannes film festival pic.twitter.com/1zAkUBD5dt — 𝓷. (@madeofsilk) July 11, 2021

bella hadid is sick for being this hot pic.twitter.com/vxLsEa6WVN — f 🍸 (@LOVESONAS) July 11, 2021

The daughter of Mohammed Hadid accessorized with a pair of glittering purple earrings. Bella accentuated her natural beauty with a smokey eye make-up look and emphasized her cheekbones with a dramatic contour.

last week, she channeled old Hollywood glamour in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier white gown with a sheer black train and connecting halter-neck, It was first seen on Naomi Campbell, who wore it on the catwalk during the collection reveal.

Bella styled it with black, pointed-toe pumps and diamond teardrop earrings to match her rings.

the Cannes Film Festival is due to finish this coming Saturday, July 17.