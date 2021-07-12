  1. Home
  3. Bella Hadid Wears Jaw-Dropping Outfit at Cannes' Red Carpet

Published July 12th, 2021 - 12:58 GMT
the Cannes Film Festival is due to finish this coming Saturday, July 17.
Highlights
Bella Hadid walks red carpet topless in jaw-dropping Cannes outfit

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Palestinian model Bella Hadid turned up the heat at Cannes red carpet as she sported a dramatic black dress with a huge statement necklace in the shape of an upside-down tree.

Designed to resemble an anatomical cast of bronchi and crafted from gilded brass, the necklace was placed over the open neckline of the gown, for something a little more provocative.

The daughter of Mohammed Hadid accessorized with a pair of glittering purple earrings. Bella accentuated her natural beauty with a smokey eye make-up look and emphasized her cheekbones with a dramatic contour.  

last week, she channeled old Hollywood glamour in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier white gown with a sheer black train and connecting halter-neck, It was first seen on Naomi Campbell, who wore it on the catwalk during the collection reveal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Bella styled it with black, pointed-toe pumps and diamond teardrop earrings to match her rings.

