Ben Platt, Noah Galvin Became Very Close During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin "skated around" dating for "five years".

The 26-year-old actor confirmed last May that he was romantically involved with his 'Dear Evan Hansen' successor, and the coronavirus pandemic brought them even close together.

Appearing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Ben said: “We’ve been together a year-and-a-half now.

“We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time.”

He added that “living together with my parents in our childhood home and seeing each other all the time … It ended up being a beautiful time.”

Ben quit the Broadway show in 2017 and was replaced by Noah in the title role.

Confirming their relationship, Noah said last year: "Ben and I are dating. I asked him this morning, I was like, are we allowed to talk about this? And he's like, 'Don't go into our nitty-gritty, but yeah, people can know.' It's still relatively new."

The pair are not the only former 'Dear Evan Hansen' co-stars to date, with Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross also in a relationship and Noah joked the show is "so incestuous".



He said: "I know it's so incestuous. But it makes sense, like, we all went through the war together. We all feel very connected."

For Noah's 26th birthday in 2020, Ben presented him with a sweet video he had been working on for months.

Noah explained: "Long story short, Ben made me a birthday video. Ben very sweetly for the past, like, probably three months, has been putting together this video for me. It's all my favourite drag queens from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and beyond and all of my friends in drag, wishing me a happy birthday."