Beren Saat and Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ Make it to New York

Yesterday, on the 12th of September, Netflix Turkey shared pictures of Turkish stars Beren Saat and Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ in the streets of New York.

And it appears as their new joint project have already started filming, and it looks like it is going great so far. The duo finished filming scenes in Turkey, and now they have moved to the United States of America to finish the rest of the scenes.

The new movie is set to be titled: 'Aşıklar Bayramı' ( Last Call For Istanbul), however it might not be the creator's final decision.

And it is said that the movie will consist of a bit of romance and a love story, this new projects comes almost 14 years after Beren Saat and Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ starred in the famous Turkish series Aşk-ı Memnu (Forbidden Love) which was directed by Hilal Saral.

In the film, Beren plays the role of (Siren), while Kıvanç play the character of (Muhammad) in the work.

By Alexandra Abumuhor