Leaked Scene From Beren Saat and Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ New Upcoming Movie

Written by Lara Elayan

Earlier this Sunday, the media leaked a movie scene from the new Beren Saat and Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ.

It is declared that the leaked pictures were published by an unknown person to social networking sites and the media.

To get into the details of the leaked picture, the duo seemed to be at a hotel dressed elegantly.

In the photo, they were leaving the hotel and it looked like they were in a rush.

After their 12 years of disappearance, the duo finally reunited for their new upcoming series that will be launched on Netflix soon.

They claimed that most of their filming setting is located in Istanbul and some filmed in New York.

The media also said that the movie is written by Nuran Evren Şit and produced by Netflix.

They released that the duo met a few days ago for their rehearsals.

After the huge success of this duo globally, and in the Arab world through the characters "Samar and Muhannad", the audience is waiting for them impatiently, to be their first cooperation after 12 years.