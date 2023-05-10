Beren Saat announces the release of 1st album

  1. Home
Published May 10th, 2023 - 12:00 GMT
She did not reveal any other details

ALBAWABA - Turkish actress Beren Saat is set to release her first music album.

The famous Turkish star Beren Saat surprised her fans in Turkey and the Arab world by announcing she has now entered the world of music.

It seems clear that the Turkish star "Beren Saat" decided to enter the world of music by announcing the release of her first music album that will be in English.

Saat shared the exciting news on her Instagram account, she wrote: "album is ready, and I am waiting for the right time to publish it."

She did not reveal any other details regarding the exact release date.

However, some of the actress' fans believed her start in the music world might negatively affect her acting career.

 

