Beren Saat trends over a sex scene she previously shot

Social media users managed to re-trend a sex-scene picture of Turkish actress Beren Saat while she was filming one of her old drama works, 'The Gift'.

And this is not the first time Beren Saat shot a sex-scene and caused controversy, and now, followers and social media users expressed their anger over Saat's appearance in the picture, as it was revealing.









The Gift included 3 parts and won the admiration of many followers. It tells the story of an Istanbul painter embarks on a personal journey as she unearths universal secrets about an Anatolian archaeological site and its link to her past.

Beren Saat is a Turkish actress, born on February 26, 1984 in Ankara. She won the second place in the Turkey Stars Competition, which she joined during her enrollment at Baskent University, and from here she began her artistic career in the world of acting.