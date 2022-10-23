  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Beren Saat trends over a sex scene she previously shot

Beren Saat trends over a sex scene she previously shot

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published October 23rd, 2022 - 11:35 GMT
Beren Saat trends over a sex scene she previously shot
Beren Saat trends over a sex scene she previously shot

Social media users managed to re-trend a sex-scene picture of Turkish actress Beren Saat while she was filming one of her old drama works, 'The Gift'. 

Also ReadIs Beren Saat Secretly a Lesbian?Is Beren Saat Secretly a Lesbian?

And this is not the first time Beren Saat shot a sex-scene and caused controversy, and now, followers and social media users expressed their anger over Saat's appearance in the picture, as it was revealing. 




 

 

The Gift included 3 parts and won the admiration of many followers. It tells the story of an Istanbul painter embarks on a personal journey as she unearths universal secrets about an Anatolian archaeological site and its link to her past.

Also ReadIs Beren Saat Secretly a Lesbian?Beren Saat and Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ Make it to New York

Beren Saat is a Turkish actress, born on February 26, 1984 in Ankara. She won the second place in the Turkey Stars Competition, which she joined during her enrollment at Baskent University, and from here she began her artistic career in the world of acting.

 

 

Tags:Beren Saat

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...