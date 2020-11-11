Berk Oktay and Yıldız Çağrı Atiksoy Test Positive for Coronavirus.. Check Their Joint Statement

Daily Sabah has learned that Turkish couple Berk Oktay and Yıldız Çağrı Atiksoy have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Actor Berk Oktay, who had divorced his ex wife lawyer Merve Şarapçıoğlu in February, started dating actress Yıldız Çağrı Atiksoy.

The new couple publicly express their love for each other on social media.

According to the last minute information obtained by Daily Sabah; Berk Oktay and Yıldız Çağrı Atiksoy were infected with Coronavirus and announced that their tests were positive.

Berk Oktay gave a statement to TV100.com

He said: "Thank goodness we got through the disease lightly. Our quarantine is ending in two days. Everyone should be very careful, the virus is spreading."