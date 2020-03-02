Bikini Alert! Kylie Jenner Shares Another Sexy Series of Snaps

But the vacation seems to be part work as well as she modeled Kylie Cosmetics in several alluring pinup photos.

The latest one came on Monday morning as the 22-year-old daughter of Kris Jenner slipped into a brown string bikini.

The billionaire added little braids in the front of her hair as she wore her locks down.

The suit was high end with a triangle top, thin straps and a gold clasp in front. The bottom were skimpy but had gold hardware on the sides which added a touch of elegance.

Her makeup was expertly done with nude lipstick that matched her eyeshadow and penciled in eyebrows.

And she added a gold watch with two bracelets. Her nails were extra long and painted a pale pink color.

Soon after images of Stormi emerged.

The child was in a pink and white Christian Dior dress with light pink jelly sandals. Her hair was worn into two mini buns. She seemed to be puckering up.

Kylie had on a matching dress with a straw hat as they posed outside their white and turquoise hotel.

'I hope she wants to match w me forever,' wrote Kylie in her caption.

Then there were separate images of Stormi alone. She was seen on the staircase of a yacht.

And then the child was photographed in a golf cart. Kylie said in her caption, 'Boat day with bestie' as she added a heart with an arrow in it emoji.

​

There was no sign of Stormi's father Travis Scott on the trip which appeared to be a girls getaway as her pal 'Stassie Baby' was there.

But there have been rumours that the exes are back on as they were seen with Stormi at lunch last week.

There have also been many clues that Kylie has grown closer to the rapper as she wore his Nike shoes in a photo shared last week when she was on a private jet heading to the Bahamas.

And last week the Hidden Hills, California resident also shared a flashback photo of the singer adding, 'It's a mood.'

They were also seen heading to an Oscar after party together in February.

The two split in the fall of 2019 after they started dating in 2017 when getting close at Coachella. Stormi was born on February 1, 2018.

Her last set of swimwear photos were surprising. She drew mixed reactions from her fans over the weekend when she shared photos of herself with a bizarrely long braid.

Kylie drew comparisons to Rapunzel earlier on Sunday when she debuted a seriously long braided ponytail.

The cosmetics mogul posted a photo of herself sitting upon a diving board as her incredibly long braid cascaded down her back and onto the pool deck.

Needless to say, the unusual look drew some mixed reactions from fans.

'Truly is the year of the rat,' commented one Instagram user.

'You got a tail?' Another user remarked.

'Rapunzel rapunzel let down your hair,' remarked another.

Even Khloe Kardashian hilariously chimed in, writing, 'Don't ever call me extra again.'

Kylie's hair is already rather long, though the new ponytail was obviously just an extension.

Not everyone was a critic of the hairstyle however, with many complimenting Kylie on her ponytail.

'Though this was a snake at first glance... still gorg tho,' commented Jamie Lynn Spears.

'OMGGGAWWDDDDD (crying emojis) HOW CAN SOMEONE BE SO BEAUTIFUL,' commented beauty vlogger Ling.KT.

'Sweet thang rapunzel,' Shanina Shaik commented.

​