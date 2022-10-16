Billie Eilish Has a New Man in Her Life !

Rumors that 20-year-old pop artist Billie Eilish is dating Jesse Rutherford, a 31-year-old alt rock singer, are now around the internet.

This past Friday, a fan shared a social media video of what looked to be Billie and Jesse holding hands at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Jesse made an appearance in an Instagram Story photo taken by Finneas, 25, Billie's brother, from a men's room at Universal Studios, adding more flour to the mill.

In his own Instagram Stories selfie with Finneas, Jesse was wearing a black leather jacket similar to the one worn in the fan-posted social media video.

Billie has posted her own bathroom selfie from Universal Studios, wearing an outfit that also appears to match the fan video.

The fan claimed to have seen them at the amusement park during Halloween Horror Nights, so they were obviously there.

The user posted a video of two persons who appeared to be Billie and Jesse strolling through a park, probably holding hands.

The fan's text message, which read, "OMG I just saw Billie Eilish at Horror Nights," sparked a flurry of rumors that Billie and Jesse are dating.

Considering that Jesse and Billie are 11 years apart in age and that he may have known her when she was a kid, there is a lot of anger on social media.

A Jesse Rutherford fan account tweeted images of Billie and Jesse cosplaying at a costume party on December 18, 2017.

The tweet was first published on Billie's 16th birthday, when Jesse was 26, and has since been revived by TMZ.

Billie, who has a reputation for keeping her love life a secret, and Jesse have not spoken publicly on the most recent rumor.

Billie stated on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp a couple of years ago that she "absolutely" prefers to "keep" her relationships "secret."

"I've had relationships and kept them secret, and even the ones that I've had; with the little bit that I've let the world see, I regret," Billie revealed.