  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Billie Eilish Reveals She Had Red Hair for a Week

Billie Eilish Reveals She Had Red Hair for a Week

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published January 5th, 2022 - 12:54 GMT
Billie Eilish keeps coming back with new hairstyles and colors!
Billie Eilish keeps coming back with new hairstyles and colors!
Highlights
Billie Eilish secretly had red hair for a week

Billie Eilish keeps coming back with new hairstyles and colors!

The Bad Guy hitmaker revealed on Monday that she changed her blonde and went red for a week in November without anyone knowing.

After Eilish debuted her Blonde look back in March of 2021 , the singer revealed that she hid the transformation for a whopping six weeks by wearing a Halloween hairpiece.

“I knew that it would have these processing periods where it would look insane, and I didn’t want to look insane. But I needed something quick, so I literally ordered a Billie Eilish Halloween costume wig on Amazon,” she told Stephen Colbert.

The revelation of Billie's very short hair transformation comes after the singer share an Instagram story titled :"NAME A DATE ANY DATE," and an Instagram user responded with the date, November 22, 2021, and Eilish replied with a short response and video. "Took the blonde out and went red for a week hehe," she wrote in her story's caption.

The video features Eilish in a salon chair as a hairstylist is blow-drying her red hair.

In December of 2021 Billie transformed her platinum tresses into a brownish shade, shorter hair and feathery bangs, she shared the transformation on her Instagram page where she wrote: “Miss me?”

 

 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...