Billie Eilish Reveals She Had Red Hair for a Week

Billie Eilish keeps coming back with new hairstyles and colors!

The Bad Guy hitmaker revealed on Monday that she changed her blonde and went red for a week in November without anyone knowing.

After Eilish debuted her Blonde look back in March of 2021 , the singer revealed that she hid the transformation for a whopping six weeks by wearing a Halloween hairpiece.

“I knew that it would have these processing periods where it would look insane, and I didn’t want to look insane. But I needed something quick, so I literally ordered a Billie Eilish Halloween costume wig on Amazon,” she told Stephen Colbert.

The revelation of Billie's very short hair transformation comes after the singer share an Instagram story titled :"NAME A DATE ANY DATE," and an Instagram user responded with the date, November 22, 2021, and Eilish replied with a short response and video. "Took the blonde out and went red for a week hehe," she wrote in her story's caption.

The video features Eilish in a salon chair as a hairstylist is blow-drying her red hair.

In December of 2021 Billie transformed her platinum tresses into a brownish shade, shorter hair and feathery bangs, she shared the transformation on her Instagram page where she wrote: “Miss me?”