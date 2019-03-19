Blac Chyna Says Happy Birthday to Ex-Boyfriend Rob Kardashian

They Share a 2 Year old Daughter (Source: blacchyna, arthurgeorge87 / Instagram )

Blac Chyna wished ex Rob Kardashian a happy birthday as he celebrated his 32nd over the weekend.



The 30-year-old model and entrepreneur - who has two-year-old daughter Dream with Rob - took to social media to mark her ex-partner's birthday on Sunday (17.03.19) with a simple message posted to her Instagram story.





Alongside a four leaf clover emoji and a love heart emoji, she wrote: "Happy birthday Rob."



For the past few months, Rob and Chyna have been embroiled in a bitter custody battle as well as a second court case but they previously insisted they are putting their differences aside and "actively co-parenting" in the "best interests" of their little girl Dream.



Rob wrote on his official Twitter account: "Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases."



Whilst Chyna added in her own post: "Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!"



A source also revealed: "They are on speaking terms, and they are working hard to have a better relationship to coparent Dream."



Rob celebrated his birthday with family and friends over the weekend at a party organised by Dream herself.



Sharing clips of the do online, his sister Khloe Kardashian said: "Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her dad a special birthday party before she goes to see her mommy. Her daddy's birthday is on Sunday (St. Pattys day) but she got her cousins together to celebrate! ... Dream is great at throwing parties! Thank you Dreamy! She picked out the decorations, created the invite list and EVERYTHING. (sic)"