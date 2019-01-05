Black Pink's 'Whistle' Video Tops 300 MILLION Views on YouTube

Black Pink the South Korean Band. (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for YG Entertainment Disable alert for Black Pink Follow >

South Korean girl group Black Pink had another music video pass 300 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop group's agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed Black Pink reached the milestone Friday with its video for "Whistle," according to Yonhap News Agency.

"Whistle" is Black Pink's fifth music video to pass 300 million views on YouTube. The group celebrated the achievement in a tweet on the YG Entertainment account Friday.

"#BLACKPINK '(WHISTLE)' M/V HITS 300 MILLION VIEWS @YouTube," the post reads. "BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!"

"Whistle" appears on Black Pink's single album Square One, which debuted in August 2016. The single also includes the song "Boombayah," which has over 400 million views on YouTube thus far.

Read more: https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2019/01/04/Black-Pinks-Whistle-video-passes-300M-views-on-YouTube/3631546626288/#ixzz5biOBNRA7

Black Pink's music video for "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" was the most-viewed K-pop video of 2018. The group will make history in April by becoming the first female K-pop act to perform at Coachella music festival.