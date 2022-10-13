Blake Shelton Announces 'The Voice' Departure

The 46-year-old singer Blake Shelton has confirmed that he'll leave the NBC show at the end of season 23.



Blake - who has been an ever-present on the show - said in a statement: "I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from 'The Voice' after season 23.



"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at 'The Voice' from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."



Blake has also praised the performers and the fans of the show.



He said: "I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.

"Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at 'The Voice' chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!"

Blake will be joined by Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper on his final season of the show.

Meanwhile, Camila Cabello recently revealed that she loved performing 'Havana' alongside her co-stars on 'The Voice'.

The 25-year-old singer is currently starring on the show alongside Blake, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend, and Camila admitted that she relished the experience of performing with them.

The brunette beauty - who shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - shared: "They're such incredible artists I feel almost embarrassed that they sang my song. But it was really cool!"