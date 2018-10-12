Blonde Bombshells Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha Makes Show

Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha (Twitter)

They are blonde bombshells and they know how to put on a show.

And on Thursday, Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha brought their 'A' game to a City Of Hope gala in Santa Monica in Los Angeles.

Ora, 27, looked sensational in a red halter gown while Rexha, 29, showcased her fabulous curves in a figure-hugging dress - with both ladies opting for red hues.

Ora's stylish gown was backless, revealing the tattoos on her back and arms. It followed the contours of her figure and fanned out into a small train at the back.

The Kosovo-born singer, who was raised in London, wore her long hair gelled back from her face and accessorized with diamond earrings as well as a diamond bracelet and several diamond rings.

She opted for dramatic makeup that included shimmery raspberry eye shadow with black mascara and liner as well as blusher on her cheekbones and scarlet red lip color.

Rexha flaunted her cleavage in her chosen outfit that was gathered at the waist at the bottom of the plunging neckline.

The long-sleeved dress also had a slit at the front which showcased her legs and she stepped out in shiny gold sandal heels.

Her platinum bob was sleekly styled and tucked behind her ear on one side.

The New York-born singer and songwriter added smoky eye-shadow, plenty of dark blush and dark red lipstick.

Also on hand for the event was comedienne and actress Tiffany Haddish.

The 38-year-old star of Girls Trip and Night School arrived in a sleeveless full-length silver dress with pretty black detailing.

She paired it with diamond pendant earrings and wore her long locks in a ponytail.

Shimmery was the theme of the night as Kelly Rowland showed up in a gorgeous pale pink sequin-studded gown.

The long-sleeved, high-necked number had a slit at the back that revealed her towering heels.

Rowland, 37, sported a statement ruby and diamond ring and diamond drop earrings.

Other famous faces at the gala included Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell Williams, Dr. Dre and Jermaine Dupri.

Khalifa, 31, was dressed in a white shirt left unbuttoned to reveal his chest hair and a gold medallion and silver chains.

He added black skinny trousers and shiny black shoes.

Williams, 45, wore a white shirt with black bow tie, dinner jacket and shorts along with white socks and chunky black shoes.

Dupri, 46, and Dr. Dre, accompanied by wife Nicole Young, both wore tuxedos.