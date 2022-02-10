Bob Saget Casue of Death Revealed

The family of the late American actor and comedian Bob Saget, who was found dead on Sunday, January 9, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida, has revealed the cause of his death.

The Full House star died at the age of 65 after suffering a brain hemorrhage as a result of unspecified trauma to the head, his family confirmed in a statement distributed on Wednesday evening to the media.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep,” the family’s statement read. “No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

The family added that they are “overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.”

The family asked everyone to "remember the love and laughter that Bob brought into this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, and to let the people we love know."

TMZ had previously quoted informed sources as saying that Saget had died of a "brain hemorrhage"; He had a "clear bruise" on the back of his head.

Saget was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, last month, and police confirmed, at the time, that there were no signs of suspiciousness or drug use at the scene.

Shortly after the news broke, Bob Saget's family confirmed his sudden death in a statement saying, "We are devastated to confirm the death of our beloved Bob. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loves his fans."

Many celebrities and stars who accompanied him in his career, including, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, expressed their shock and disappointment, expressing their sadness at his passing.

Bob Saget became famous in the world of television after presenting America's Funniest Home Videos program and the series Full House.