Booty Up.. Camera On! Hala Al Turk Under Fire for Putting Her Curves on Display (Video)

Social media users circulated a video from the Bahraini singer Hala Al Turk's latest camera appearance while filming an advertisement.

Hala appeared in the video pausing in a strange position, which made the audience criticize her, as some described that she was trying to put her derriere on display, and went even further; saying that she is stuffing a sponge or an artificial posterior.

On the other hand, Hala Al Turk's relationship with her mother is still tense, as Hala did not greet her mother on Mother’s Day.

In addition, a video spread some time ago of Hala singing at home during quarantine one of Ahlam's songs with the comment: "with all my due love and respect to Mama Ahlam," which exposed her to accusations of trying to provoke her mother, Mrs. Mona Al-Saber.