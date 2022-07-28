Brad Pitt is DATING Again, Amid Angelina Jolie Split

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor,

Brad Pitt is reportedly back in the game, as the 58-year old star is currently 'dating' but is not in a serious relationship.

Brad was previously married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston and engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow before saying he and Angelina Jolie said their I do's.

Left: Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow, Right: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston

This new relationship comes six years after he split from Jolie and three years after the Oscar winning actor was declared legally single amid a bitter custody battle for their children

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Pitt had been in a relationship with his now ex-wife Angelina Jolie for almost 11 years. The couple share 6 children together, twins Knox and vivienne, 14, Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17 and Shiloh, 16.

Earlier in 2020, it was reported that the actor had a brief romance with model Nicole Poturalski.