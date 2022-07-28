  1. Home
Brad Pitt is DATING Again, Amid Angelina Jolie Split

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published July 28th, 2022 - 09:40 GMT
Brad Pitt
Brad was previously married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston
Brad Pitt is dating someone new!!

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor, 

Brad Pitt is reportedly back in the game, as the 58-year old star is currently 'dating' but is not in a serious relationship. 

'He's dating, but is not in looking for a serious relationship,' the insider said.

Brad was previously married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston and engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow before saying he and Angelina Jolie said their I do's.

Left: Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow, Right: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston

This new relationship comes six years after he split from Jolie and three years after the Oscar winning actor was declared legally single amid a bitter custody battle for their children  

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Pitt had been in a relationship with his now ex-wife Angelina Jolie for almost 11 years. The couple share 6 children together, twins Knox and vivienne, 14, Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17 and Shiloh, 16.

Earlier in 2020, it was reported that the actor had a brief romance with model Nicole Poturalski. 

