Brandon Jenner's Mum Gives Birth to Twins

Brandon Jenner's mother has confirmed he and his wife Cayley Stoker have welcomed twins, who they have named Bo and Sam.



The 38-year-old musician's mum Linda Thompson took to Instagram to reveal the couple are "proud parents" to two boys, and she shared a first-look at the youngsters by posting a picture of him holding them.



She wrote: "@caylita_ @brandonjenner are the proud parents of two exceptionally beautiful fraternal twin boys!!! Bo Thompson Jenner & Sam Stoker Jenner - already snuggling with their La La almost every day! (sic)"



And Linda said Brandon's four-year-old daughter Eva, who he shares with ex-wife Leah, is the "best big sister imaginable".



She added: "Feeling so blessed as a family - with Eva being the BEST big sister imaginable! #twinboys #lala (sic)"



Last week, it was reported Brandon and Cayley had welcomed twins into the world, but their names were not known.



The star announced he was engaged to Cayley late last month, and just one day later he referred to the beauty as his "wife" when he wished her a happy birthday, sparking speculation they have already tied the knot.



He wrote: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, Cayley. I have discovered a whole new level of happiness because of you. You are smart, kind, funny, driven, caring and super pregnant at the moment with our twin babies!! I will forever cherish what we have together and am so looking forward to celebrating every one of your birthdays with you from here on out. Eva, Onyx and I are so unbelievably lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you a trillion times over for loving me the way you do. (sic)"



In August 2019, just weeks after he settled his divorce with Leah, Brandon announced that Cayley was 12 weeks pregnant with twins, and said Eva was very excited about the news.



He explained: "We told her together. Leah, Cayley and I sat down with her and told her what was happening, and she was very excited and happy. She's super excited to be a big sister.



"Leah and I split up in a really beautiful way, and I think we handled it in the best way possible. It was a process, and it took some time. And now that Leah and I have moved on, I am starting a family with Cayley, and I'm so happy about it."