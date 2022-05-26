Breaking! Kevin Spacey Gets Charged for Sexually assaulting 3 Men

Recently, actor Kevin Spacey was charged with sexually assaulting three men in the United Kingdom.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced this Thursday that Spacey is going to be charged with not one, but four counts of sexual assault, in addition to 'causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.'

The male victims are in their 30s and 40s, and reveal that the assault took place in the United Kingdom in 2005, 2008, and 2013.

During that time, the House of Cards actor has been accused of sexually assaulting over 12 men, including young teenagers.

Among the past accusers was actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed that the actor sexually assaulted him when he was just 14 years old, shortly after, Kevin Spacey came out as gay, which was lated considered as a way to push away the rumors of the accusations.

Amid all of the accusation, Netflix cancelled their contract with the actor which resulted them in dropping him from his famous series 'House of Cards'

The two-time Oscar winner, is well known for starring in films such as Seven, LA Confidential, American Beauty and Baby Driver.