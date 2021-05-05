Kevin Spacey's Sexual Assault Accuser Must Reveal His Identity Soon!

A federal judge ruled that a man who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault must identify himself in 10 days in order for a civil case against the actor to proceed.

U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled monday that the public has legitimate interest in knowing the identity of the man, identified only as "C.D.," adding that interest in the case "is magnified because C.D. has made his allegations against such a public figure."

"C.D.'s privacy interest ... does not outweigh the prejudice to Spacey and the presumption of open judicial proceedings," Kaplan wrote, saying Spacey's defense would be unfairly burdened by arguing against an unknown accuser.

The man, now in his 50s, accused Spacey, 61, of sexually abusing him at the age of 12 when he was in a Westchester County acting class led by the actor in 1981.