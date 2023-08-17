BREAKING: Michael Parkinson dies at 88

ALBAWABA - Broadcaster Michael Parkinson died at the age of 88.

It has been reported that Michael Parkinson died peacefully at his home while being close to his family. The former host died on Wednesday night after an undisclosed illness.

The news was confirmed in a statement from his family, who said he “passed away peacefully at home in the company of his family” after a “brief illness”.

Parkinson was one of Britain's most famous TV personalities and was most known for starring in his talk show, Parkinson. Throughout his career, the former journalist interviewed the likes of Muhammad Ali, John Lennon, George Michael, and many more.

Source: Twitter

BBC issued a statement mourning the death of the late TV host, they wrote: "Michael was the king of the chat show and he defined the format for all the presenters and shows that followed. He interviewed the biggest stars of the 20th century and did so in a way that enthralled the public. Michael was not only brilliant at asking questions, he was also a wonderful listener. Michael was truly one of a kind, an incredible broadcaster and journalist who will be hugely missed."

By Alexandra Abumuhor