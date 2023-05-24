BREAKING: Tina Turner dies at 83

ALBAWABA - Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner died at the age of 83.

Late singer Tina Turner has passed away at the age of 83 peacefully, in Zurich, Switzerland, according to spokesperson.

German photographer Peter Lindbergh announced the news on Turner's official Instagram page, in his statement he wrote: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow."

He added: "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly. (© Peter Lindbergh)"

It is reported that the late singer died after a long battle an illness, she had suffered health battles in recent years, among them being diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and having a kidney transplant in 2017.