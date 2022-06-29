  1. Home
  3. BREAKING: Travis Barker Gets Hospitalized, Daughter Asking For Prayers

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published June 29th, 2022 - 06:47 GMT
The 46-year-old was first taken to West Hills hospital
Travis Barker was sent to the hospital on a stretcher

Travis Barker was spotted on a stretcher on his way to the hospital in Los Angeles California, accompanied by his wife Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer was reportedly rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre on Tuesday, and His 16-year old daughter, Alabama was there too, as she uploaded a picture on her Instagram story asking for followers to send prayers.

"Please send your prayers." she wrote.

The 46-year-old was first taken to West Hills hospital for an unknown health issue but transported to Cedars-Sinai on the advice of doctors, it is unclear what his condition is and what the medical emergency is.

Travis took to his Twitter account to share 'God save me''

More updates are yet to come..

