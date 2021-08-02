Breakup With Diletta Leotta?! Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir to Co-Star in New Show After Erkenci Kuş

After they achieved great success in Erkenci Kuş (The Early Bird / Day Dreamer), Gold Production has announced a new series starring actors Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir, Blasting News reported.

Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir have captured the hearts of millions of viewers throughout their rom-com Erkenci Kuş, a series that conquered Italy, as well as other European countries under the name of Day Dreamer.

While the show was airing from June 2018 to August 2019, strong love rumors between Yaman and Özdemir were spread by viewers and the media, that were never addressed by the actors.

After an alleged separation between the two, it seems that a deal has been reached in the perspective of a new TV series produced by Gold Production, that would see them acting together again.

Separation Between Can and Demet

According to Blasting News, Demet Özdemir have distanced herself from Can Yaman because he moved to Italy and started dating sports commentator Diletta Leotta.

In reality, actors who played Can Divit and Sanem Aydın in Erkenci Kuş follow each other on social media. They probably did so thanks to the announcement of Gold Production.

New TV series from Gold Production

Gold Production has announced the arrival of a new TV series that would star Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir, given the success of the last soap that saw them act together.

Success gained was not only in Turkey, but also in other European countries, including Italy. Fans of the couple, who were hoping for a real relationship between the two, are eagerly awaiting a new love story that sees them as leading actors on screens.

For now, however, it is not known yet what kind of a project it will be, especially since Can and Demet are currently engaged in other projects.

Özdemir, in fact, is filming a new Netflix movie next to Şükrü Özyıldız. Meanwhile, Can Yaman will begin to shoot his upcoming promising series Sandokan in Italy in October 2021. It is still not clear who will be the actress to play Marianna next to him.

Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta's love seems to have come to an end

Right from the start, the story between the Turkish actor and the Sicilian journalist seemed to many as staged, according to Blasting News.

The magazine added an evidence, which is the fact that the Can and Diletta are spending their holidays apart.

Can Yaman, after having been in various Apulian and Campania cities, is now in Sardinia, where he is spending the holidays with his friend Roberto Macellari and his Turkish managers.

The gossip expert Alessandro Rosica specified that Diletta Leotta would not be with him, but would currently be in Monte Carlo negotiating a purchase of a villa in Catania.

Alessandro Rosica added that the cold greeting exchanged between Can and Diletta's surgeon brother, who they met by chance in a club in Sardinia, would also confirm the indiscretion.

Will it really be over between the Can and Diletta or did it never really start? Both stars have not made a comment yet.